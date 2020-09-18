Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Toro by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Toro by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $85.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Toro news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $710,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,908.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,972 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

