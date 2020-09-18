Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PHG stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

