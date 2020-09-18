Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,098 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after buying an additional 504,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,114,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after buying an additional 116,966 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

