Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,886 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

POOL opened at $304.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $342.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

