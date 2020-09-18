Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.77. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

