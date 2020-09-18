Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 254,482 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,482 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

