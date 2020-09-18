Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $1,053,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,901 shares of company stock worth $7,246,834. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $28.29 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.59 and a beta of 2.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.