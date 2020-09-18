Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading Up 8.1%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 118,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 33,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several research analysts have commented on KTCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Tronic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Key Tronic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Key Tronic stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Key Tronic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

