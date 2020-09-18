TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 8.3%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 302,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 371,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Get TapImmune alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.