OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 3,988,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,504,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

