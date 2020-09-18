Short Interest in DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) Rises By 22.9%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE DRD opened at $12.40 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2072 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 276.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 229,618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

