Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 9.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75. 332,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 706,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $160.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

