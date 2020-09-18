Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.25

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 35801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

