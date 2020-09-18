Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Up 9.2%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,364,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,272,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

The firm has a market cap of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

