E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,500 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $84,009.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $147,840.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $943.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

