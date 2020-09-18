Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,090 Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $302,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 94.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after buying an additional 1,003,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,191,000 after acquiring an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,749,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 256,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.98. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

