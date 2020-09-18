Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,144,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PROS by 1,569.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in PROS by 55.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 81.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.47. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

