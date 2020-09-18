Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 1,184,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,097 shares of company stock worth $41,406,302 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

