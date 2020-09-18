11,200 Shares in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RealReal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 534,506 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.69. RealReal Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $1,991,743.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,179,015.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,113 shares of company stock worth $9,167,158. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.