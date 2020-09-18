Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5,836.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,217,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.95 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.