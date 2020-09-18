Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,723 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parsons were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Parsons by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.