Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 169.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.