Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,870 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -477.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

