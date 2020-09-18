Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Insiders sold 38,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

CTXS stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.17 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

