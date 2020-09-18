Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $52.05 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

