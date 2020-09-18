Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,447 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AAON were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AAON by 74.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,307,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. AAON’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

