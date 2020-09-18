Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.82. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.