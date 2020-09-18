Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NYSE VAC opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.