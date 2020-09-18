Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,877 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Triumph Bancorp worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

