Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 46,300 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 4,122.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 240.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $855.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

