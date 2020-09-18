Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 135,686 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,686 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after buying an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

