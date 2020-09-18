Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,479 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,597,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

