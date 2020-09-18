Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $497,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 175.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $69.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

