Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $256.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.42. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

