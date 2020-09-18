Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 4,963 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Albany International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 372.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

