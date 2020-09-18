Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 6,168 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $1,354,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,716,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $26,103,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

