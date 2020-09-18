Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $660,644.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,586 shares of company stock worth $68,990,144.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

