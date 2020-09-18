Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,994 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $88.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

