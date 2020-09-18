Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 237.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

OCFC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.