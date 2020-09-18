Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 517.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 303,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 50,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,032,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,577,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,074,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after acquiring an additional 160,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.