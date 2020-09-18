Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,213 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

