Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,760,100 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 164.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Teck Resources worth $29,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $14.89 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.