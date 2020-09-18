Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 53,419 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,419 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.