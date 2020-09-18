Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $82,774.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $35.71 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

