Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.13 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

