Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Cedric Francois sold 3,457 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $103,710.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $160,600.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

