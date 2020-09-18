Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) Trading Up 12%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD)’s share price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 524,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 293,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

About Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD)

