Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 20.5%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares were up 20.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 49,359,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,639,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares
Neuronetics Trading Up 12%
Neuronetics Trading Up 12%
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 20.5%
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 20.5%
Heat Biologics Shares Up 23.2%
Heat Biologics Shares Up 23.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report