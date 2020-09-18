Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 20.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares were up 20.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 49,359,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,639,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

