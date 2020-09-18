Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Up 23.2%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price shot up 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38. 9,131,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,699,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 807,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

