Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Up 28.9%

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) shares rose 28.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 979,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 179,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

